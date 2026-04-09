Sports fans can wager on the biggest NBA, NHL and MLB games on Thursday with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the opportunity to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after they bet $1 on Thursday. One marquee matchup set to unfold in the NBA on Thursday is Celtics vs. Knicks, with New York favored by 4.5 points at home. Go to Caesars Sportsbook and sign up now to bet on Thursday's games:

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Best bets for Thursday, April 9

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks meet on Thursday with both teams set to make the playoffs and potentially meet up in the second round as they did a year ago. The Celtics have won four in a row and eight of their last 10 to secure the No. 2 seed, but the Knicks have some work to do to lock up the No. 3 seed and hold off the Cavaliers. New York has won three in a row heading into this game. The SportsLine Projection Model has a good recommendation on the Celtics extending their winning run, but its best play is the Over on 215.5, which hits in 65.4% of simulations for an "A" grade. Double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook here after wagering on Celtics-Knicks:

The Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars are already locked into a first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but Thursday's contest could determine which team gets home ice. The Wild are just two points behind the Stars and are on a heater, winning four in a row and seven of their last 10. Dallas has been slumping with a 3-5-2 mark over its last 10 contests. The Wild win in 55% of simulations as slight underdogs, receiving a "B" grade from the SportsLine model.

The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks face off on Thursday in the rubber match of their three-game series. New York came into this set after winning three out of four over the Giants, but failed to contain Arizona's bats in the last contest. The Diamondbacks scored more than six runs for just the second time in their last seven games in Wednesday's win. Eduardo Rodriguez gets the nod for Arizona while New York turns to Nolan McLean (1-0, 2.61 ERA). The SportsLine model sees both offenses clicking here as the Over on 7 runs connects in 65.4% of simulations for an "A" grade. Bet on Wild-Stars, Diamondbacks-Mets and more at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings:

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