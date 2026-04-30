Sports fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) if they bet $1 or more on Thursday. There are pivotal Game 6s in the NBA and NHL playoffs, with the New York Knicks Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks all looking to advance. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Thursday, April 30

The Knicks got a big win in Game 5 at home and can close out the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday in Game 6. The Hawks managed one-point victories in Games 2 and 3 but have largely struggled to keep up with New York in this series. Karl-Anthony Towns has been on fire, dominating in Game 4 with a triple-double and adding 16 points and 14 rebounds in Game 5. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value on the Hawks though, as they win in 45% of simulations as underdogs.

The Celtics have had lapses in past postseason runs but they've rarely struggled at home like they've done in the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston lost Game 2 in a shocker but then blew a late lead in Game 5 and now must go back to Philly for Game 6. The Celtics did win both Games 3 and 4 in convincing fashion though, so they'll be confident against a 76ers team that will need big performances from Joel Embiid and Paul George to force Game 7. The SportsLine model does not see that happening as Boston wins in 69% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Thursday's NBA games and double your winnings:

Many expected a hotly contested first-round series between the Dallas Stars and Wild, and it has delivered for the most part. Minnesota was able to grab Game 5 in Dallas and now has the opportunity to advance to the second round with a Game 6 victory on home ice. Two of the five games have gone to overtime, which shows you the margin between these teams is thin. The SportsLine model believes the Stars will be able to force Game 7, as they win Thursday in 55% of simulations as slight underdogs. Bet on Thursday's NHL games using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings:

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