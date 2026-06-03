Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 1 today

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users tdouble their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Wednesday. The 2026 NBA Finals begin on Wednesday with the New York Knicks heading to Texas for Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, go to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Wednesday, June 3

San Antonio won Game 1 and Game 7 on the road in the Western Conference Finals against the defending champions Thunder, and must now upend a Knicks team that is on a historic 11-game tear. New York's +262 point differential during this 11-game span is the best such stretch in NBA history in the regular season or playoffs. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't have a strong lean on this game but does see value on the Knicks, as they win in 40% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. Bet on Knicks-Spurs SCF Game 1 using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks split the first two games of their four-game set, and Wednesday's contest sees Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 0.82 ERA) take the mound for the two-time defending champions. Ohtani has won each of his last three starts and has allowed just one combined run over that span. Arizona sends Zac Gallen (3-4, 5.16 ERA) to the bump, and he'll look to be better after allowing 10 runs over his last three outings. The SportsLine model sees value on Arizona, as the Diamondbacks win in 43% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. Wager on Dodgers-Diamondbacks and more MLB at Caesars Sportsbook using the promo code CBSDYW:

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