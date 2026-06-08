Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 3

Sports fans can wager on Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, and more on Monday, June 8, with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Monday. The 2026 NBA Finals move to the Big Apple as the New York Knicks try to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs. According to the latest NBA odds, the Knicks are favored by 1.5 points at home against the Spurs. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Monday, June 8

The Knicks were able to escape San Antonio with two wins despite nearly falling apart at the end of Game 2, as Victor Wembanyama's shot at the last second rimmed out. The Spurs will try to avoid the 3-0 hole, which no team in NBA history has ever been able to come back from. San Antonio won a road Game 7 agaisnt Oklahoma City, so it is unlikely to be phased by the Madison Square Garden atmosphere, which is expected to be electric. New York gets to play a home Finals game for the first time in more than 25 years, and the SportsLine Projection Model believes that'll help the Knicks, who win Game 3 in 60% of simulations.

New York sports fans can take in baseball action prior to the Finals contest when the New York Yankees visit the Cleveland Guardians in the first matchup of a three-game set. The Guardians took two of three against the Yankees a week ago and will send Gavin Williams (9-3, 3.20 ERA) to the bump on Monday. Will Warren (7-1, 3.22 ERA) gets the call for the Yankees. The SportsLine model believes the Guardians provide value on the run line, as Cleveland -1.5 connects in 65% of simulations for a "B" grade. Bet on Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 3, Yankees-Guardians and more using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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