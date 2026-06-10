Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 4

Sports fans can take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more on Wednesday. Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks headlines the action, which also includes a 15-game MLB slate. The Knicks are favored by 2.5 points at home against San Antonio. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see all the terms and conditions for this offer.

Best bets for Wednesday, June 10

The Spurs finally got on the board in the Finals, avoiding the mistakes that hurt them in Games 1 and 2 to grab a 115-111 victory. The Knicks finally saw their 13-game winning streak snapped despite Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby combining for 60 points. The road team has won each game so far in these Finals, but the SportsLine Projection Model sees that trend changing on Wednesday as the Knicks win Game 4 in 56% of simulations.

Max Scherzer (1-3, 9.64 ERA) will try to get back on track Wednesday when his Toronto Blue Jays go for a series win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Blue Jays won Tuesday's contest 3-2. Jesus Luzardo (4-4, 4.56 ERA) takes the bump for Philadelphia, which is likely thinking about a wild card spot given how far ahead the Braves are in the NL East. The SportsLine model sees Toronto winning Wednesday's game in 55% of simulations, good for an "A" grade. Bet on Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 4, Phillies-Blue Jays and more using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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