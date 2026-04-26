New users who want to bet on Sunday's massive sports slate can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after they bet $1 or more. The NBA and NHL playoffs roll on, with the Rockets facing elimination against the Lakers among the four NBA Playoff games and the Oilers trying to even a series with the Ducks among four in the NHL Playoffs. Despite being down 0-3, the Rockets are favored by 4.5 points at home. Claim the promo code CBSDYW at Caesars Sportsbook here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Check out our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this new user offer.

Best bets for Sunday, April 26

Not much was expected from the Los Angeles Lakers once Luka Doncic went down with an injury, but LeBron James has picked up the slack and has L.A. on the brink of a sweep of the Rockets. James hit the tying 3-pointer to force overtime in Game 3 before the Lakers won 112-108. He scored 29 points and had 13 rebounds in the victory. Kevin Durant has been banged up for Houston and missed Friday's game but could go Sunday. The Rockets are 4.5-point favorites, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, expects Houston to get on the board Sunday. The Rockets are covering in 63% of simulations and winning 72% of the time, with both picks earning 'B' grades. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

The Edmonton Oilers are having trouble in the defensive end, and Connor McDavid has struggled to get going against the Ducks. If the Oilers are going to get back to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight time they will have to get things turned around, as they enter Sunday's road game trailing 2-1 in the Western Conference series, Anaheim has scored 13 goals in the past two games, but the SportsLine model sees this as a lower-scoring affair, as it leans slightly toward Under 7.5 goals. The top play is an 'A-'graded money-line pick, with the Ducks winning outright as plus-money underdogs. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to bet on Sunday's games:

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