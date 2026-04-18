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Best bets for Saturday, April 18

The Los Angeles Lakers are hurting, but they're in the playoffs, and LeBron James and Co. will still put up a fight. Los Angeles is without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves but comes in with seven victories in its past 10 games. They Lakers will face Kevin Durant (questionable, knee) and the Rockets, who are 11-3 since losing back-to-back games to the Lakers last month. Houston won the other meeting in the regular season, and now the Lakers will be missing almost 57 points per game with Doncic and Reaves out of the lineup. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes the game to go Over the low points total, with Over 207.5 hitting in 64.6% of simulations.

Two of the best teams in the NHL's Western Conference will square off in the first round Saturday when Central Division rivals Sharks and Wild face off in Dallas. The teams played four times in the regular season, with each winning two games at home. The Stars finished second in the Central and outscored opponents by 53 goals, while the third-place Wild had a plus-32 goal differential. The SportsLine model likes the Wild, who win in 48% of simulations as a money-line underdog for a "B" grade. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on the NBA and NHL playoffs to double your winnings on 10 bets:

The Atlanta Braves have the early upper hand in the NL East, but the two-time defending champion Phillies hope to make a statement this weekend. Philadelphia (9-10) is third in the division and has lost seven of nine games after a 9-0 Braves rout in the opener Friday. Atlanta (13-7) leads the East and has won seven of nine. Philadelphia will go with 2025 Cy Young runner-up Cristopher Sanchez (2-1, 2.01 ERA) on the mound Saturday to try to get things back on track. Atlanta will counter with 2024 Cy Young winner Chris Sale (3-1, 3.27 ERA). The SportsLine model is leaning toward the Braves winning as +109 money-line underdogs, which they do in 51% of simulations. It also gives a "B" grade to Over 7 runs, which hits at a 56.6% rate. Bet on MLB and more at Caesars Sportsbook by claiming promo code CBSDYW:

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