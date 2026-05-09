New bettors can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after wagering $1 or more on Saturday. The NBA and NHL playoffs will continue with two games apiece, along with a full 15-game MLB schedule. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Saturday, May 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't had many problems in these playoffs as they look to defend their 2025 title, and they'll try to set up another sweep when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 on Saturday night. The Lakers surprised the Houston Rockets in the first round despite missing Luka Doncic, but they haven't had much success against OKC. The SportsLine Projection Model believes they are worth backing at home, though, as they cover the spread in 55% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Thunder-Lakers and more NBA:

The Colorado Avalanche are up 2-0 on the Minnesota Wild and will be looking to grab a 3-0 lead when the series shifts to Minneapolis for Game 3. The Avalanche survived a high-scoring Game 1 showdown 9-6 and looked more comfortable defensively in Game 2. The SportsLine model has Colorado taking a 3-0 lead in 62% of simulations. Bet on Avalanche-Wild and more NHL action with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important at Caesars and the company offers users tools like taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures and setting betting activity alerts. Caesars also has contact information for helplines and other resources available on its platforms.