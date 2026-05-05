Sports fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more on Tuesday. The NBA and NHL playoffs continue, as the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference semifinals. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Tuesday, May 5

The Thunder won all four meetings against the Lakers during the regular season and only one game was not a double-digit victory for Oklahoma City. The Lakers got big contributions from veterans like Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard in the first round, but they're still without superstar Luka Doncic ahead of this series. The SportsLine Projection Model does believe the Lakers can keep Game 1 close though, as they cover the 15.5-point spread in 53% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Lakers-Thunder and more NBA:

Game 1 between the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche was a back-and-forth scoring affair, with Colorado ultimately winning 9-6 to take an early series lead. These Central Division rivals split their four regular-season meetings and the SportsLine Projection Model believes there's value in backing Minnesota in Game 2. The Wild cover the puck line in 66% of simulations and win outright in 40% of simulations, bringing value as slight underdogs. Both plays are getting a "B" grade. Bet on Wild-Avalanche and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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