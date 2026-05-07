The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more on Thursday. The Carolina Hurricanes will try to grab a commanding 3-0 lead in their NHL playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers, while the NBA playoffs continue with the Thunder hosting the Lakers and the Cavaliers visiting the Pistons. According to the latest NBA odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 points at home against the Cavaliers. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Thursday, May 7

After some tense moments in the fourth quarter of Game 1, the Pistons used a late push to take down the Cavaliers and snap a 12-game losing streak in the NBA playoffs against Cleveland. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Pistons covering as 3.5-point favorites in 65% of simulations for a "B" grade play. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Cavaliers-Pistons and more NBA:

The Hurricanes have looked unstoppable in the NHL playoffs as they attempt to get to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years. Carolina holds a 2-0 lead over the Flyers, who took out the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round but have looked shaky to start this series. Philadelphia will be without center Noah Cates for the rest of the series, but the model still backs the home team to cover the puck line as Flyers +1.5 cashes in 69% of simulations. Bet on Hurricanes-Flyers and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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