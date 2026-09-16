The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more. Wednesday features plenty of MLB betting, while Thursday Night Football this week features the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, plus an ACC football clash between Syracuse and Pittsburgh. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Wednesday, Sept. 16

We'll start with college football, where the Pitt Panthers are vying for a 3-0 start to their season while the Orange are aiming to get over .500. Syracuse kicked off its season with a 66-3 thumping of New Hampshire before suffering a 21-18 home loss to Cal last week to kick off conference play. The Panthers dominated Miami-Ohio 59-14 in their opener and eked out a 12-7 win over UFC last week. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Pittsburgh winning in more than 70% of its simulations.

Moving over to the pro side, two high-powered offenses clash in Thursday Night Football when the Bills host the Lions. Buffalo avenged some demons from the last two years with a 36-31 over the Texans in Houston, while Detroit needed overtime to pull off a 31-30 win over the Saints. The teams' top players were in great form in Week 1, as Josh Allen had four total touchdowns in the Bills' win while Lions lead back Jahmyr Gibbs had nearly 200 total yards of offense and rushed for a pair of scores. The SportsLine model expects a high-scoring affair to kick off Week 2, as Over 54.5 hits in 57% of simulations. Bet on Week 2 NFL and Week 3 college football games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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