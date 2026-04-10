The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more. Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, is tied for the lead after Round 1 of the first golf major of the year and enters Friday as the +275 favorite to win at Caesars Sportsbook. Scottie Scheffler isn't far behind at +350 to win in Augusta, Georgia. Live bet golf all weekend at Caesars Sportsbook. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook now with the promo code CBSDYW to live bet golf:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to view the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

To sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the promo, you can follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code CBSDYW. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get double your winnngs on your next 10 wagers, in the form of 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens.

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Friday golf betting preview

It took Rory McIlroy 17 attempts to win the first major of the season, but he could be on his way to taking it in back-to-back years after finishing tied for first after Round 1 with a 5-under par. McIlroy and Sam Burns have a multi-shot lead over the rest of the field. McIlroy is the +275 favorite in the latest live golf odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while Sam Burns has +950 online sports betting odds to win.

Scottie Scheffler is always one of the most popular golfers to wager on for any tournament, especially the majors. Although he's three shots off the lead at 2-under par, the pre-tournament favorite isn't far behind McIlroy in live golf betting odds at +350 at Caesars. Scheffler opened as the +550 favorite. Xander Schauffele has +900 odds after also shooting 2-under par.

Caesars Sportsbook offers plenty of live prop betting golf options as well. Burns is +155 to turn his hot start into a top-five finish, while at the other end of the spectrum, Jon Rahm, who was tied for the second-shortest odds entering the tournament, has +2500 odds to crack the top five after a rough opening round. Rahm has the resume to turn it around, though, so he could be a Friday live golf betting option to return a huge payday with a bounce-back Round 2. McIlroy is +175 at Caesars Sportsbook to exit Friday still atop the leaderboard. Live bet major championship golf and more at Caesars Sportsbook here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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