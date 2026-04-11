Rory McIlroy has opened a six-shot lead, but that doesn't mean the end of ways to claim the current Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more. Outside of McIlroy at the top of golf's first major, golfers like Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young are all still alive at Augusta, Ga. Live bet golf all weekend at Caesars Sportsbook. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook now with the promo code CBSDYW to live bet golf:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to view the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

To sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the promo, you can follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code CBSDYW. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get double your winnngs on your next 10 wagers, in the form of 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens.

Get started here:

Saturday golf betting preview

Yes, Rory McIlroy has a six-shot lead after 36 holes, but with all the highs the Grand Slam champion has had throughout his career, he's also had some demoralizing lows with losing leads in big tournaments. McIlroy is the -280 favorite in the live golf odds at Caesars Sportsbook after shooting 12-under par, followed by Patrick Reed (+1600), Tommy Fleetwood (+1750) and Justin Rose (+1800) for online sports betting odds to win.

Live golf betting at Caesars provides more options than simply wagering on the winner. Caesars Sportsbook offers finishing position, winner without options (such as the winner without McIlroy), margin of victory props, and more. Entering Saturday, Fleetwood has the best odds in the "Winner without McIlroy" live prop betting market at +550 as another option heading into the weekend. McIlroy has a huge lead at the top, but 12 golfers are within two shots of one another between 6-under par and 4-under par for the next-best position, leading to competitive golf with huge purses on the line at Augusta, Ga. Live bet major championship golf and more at Caesars Sportsbook here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously. The sportsbook offers users tools like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. Caesars also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-RESET on its platfroms for users who need additional assistance.