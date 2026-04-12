Right now with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, new users have the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more. The year's first golf major championship wraps up on Sunday in Augusta, Ga., where Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young are tied at -11 atop the leaderboard. Live bet golf all day at Caesars Sportsbook. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook now with the promo code CBSDYW to live bet golf:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to view the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

To sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the promo, you can follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code CBSDYW. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get double your winnngs on your next 10 wagers, in the form of 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens.

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Sunday golf betting preview

Rory McIlroy won the first major championship of the season a year ago to complete a career grand slam and he'll have a chance to add another major to his resume on Sunday. However, he saw a six-shot lead entering the weekend evaporate on Saturday after shooting 73 and is tied with Cameron Young.

McIlroy is the +140 favorite to win, while Young is +230 in the latest golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Sam Burns is third at -10 and priced at +600, while Scottie Scheffler (-7), a two-time winner of this event, is +800 to win. Live bet major championship golf and more at Caesars Sportsbook here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously. The sportsbook offers users tools like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. Caesars also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-RESET on its platfroms for users who need additional assistance.