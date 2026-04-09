Augusta, Ga. is the host of the first major championship every golf season and this year's action began on Thursday, making now the ideal time to use Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more. There's no shortage of star power in this year's tournament yet again, with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele all in the field. Live bet the golf major in Augusta, Ga. at Caesars. Go to Caesars Sportsbook and sign up now to live bet on major championship golf:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to view the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

To sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the promo, you can follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code CBSDYW. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get double your winnngs on your next 10 wagers, in the form of 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens.

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Thursday golf betting preview

The weather forecast for Augusta this week is magnificent, with temperatures in the mid-70s on a partly sunny Thursday and then sunshine with temperature in the 80s from Friday-Sunday. That means the course will play firm and fast, putting an enormous emphasis on distance control with the irons, touch around the greens and speed control on the putting surface.

Tommy Fleetwood is ranked No. 4 in the world and after capturing his first win on American soil late last season, he's hungry for his first major championship victory. He finished t-3rd in this event two seasons ago and has made the cut eight years in a row. Fleetwood is listed at +2200 in the latest golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

There are also several other world-class players hunting for their first career major championship win this week. Ludvig Aberg (+1200) has the lowest odds of any player who is yet to win a grand slam event and Cameron Young is just behind him at +1500. Robert MacIntyre (+2700) and Min Woo Lee (+3000) are also live longshots to win their first career major. Live bet on major championship golf and more at Caesars Sportsbook here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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