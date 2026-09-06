The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more. There are three college football betting opportunities on Sunday, and they all include ranked teams, with Washington hosting Washington State, Notre Dame facing Wisconsin at Lambeau Field and Ole Miss taking on Louisville in the week's lone ranked vs. ranked matchup. According to the latest college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the over/under for total points scored in Ole Miss vs. Louisville is 55.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Sunday, Sept. 6

The Apple Cup is a bit different nowadays with UW in the Big Ten and WSU in the new-look Pac-12, but these in-state rivals continue to meet once a year, though the game takes place in September. The Huskies dominated this matchup a year ago, getting revenge for a narrow loss in 2024. Washington has won 10 of the last 12 Apple Cups, but Washington State has won two of the last four. This is the third game against WSU for UW's Jedd Fisch, who is 1-1 against the Cougars, while WSU has a new head coach in Kirby Moore, the former Missouri offensive coordinator. The Cougars are heavy underdogs, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has them covering the spread betting line of +23.5 in more than 60% of simulations.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin meet in an interesting Week 1 matchup, in part because the game is taking place at Lambeau Field, home of the NFL's Green Bay Packers. Notre Dame is coming off a 10-2 season, but that wasn't enough to make the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish have another talented team this season, led by quarterback CJ Carr, who could be in the conversation both to win the Heisman Trophy and be a first-round pick. The Badgers, on the other hand, won just four games last year and need a better season under Luke Fickell, who may be on the hot seat. The Irish are massive money line betting favorites and win in more than 80% of simulations.

The final game of the day is a massive one as No. 24 Louisville clashes with No. 9 Ole Miss. The Rebels are coming off a successful season that saw them reach the CFP and make it all the way to the semifinals. That CFP run was under Pete Golding, who is now the head coach at Ole Miss after Lane Kiffin left for LSU at the conclusion of the regular season. The Cardinals come into 2026 having won nine games last year under Jeff Brohm, who has his alma mater in a good spot. Louisville is a team to watch in the second tier of the ACC. The Rebels are favored by 6.5 points, and they cover that line in nearly 60% of model simulations. Bet on Sunday's college football games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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