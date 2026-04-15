Use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to place your bets and double your winnings on your next 10 wagers ($25 max bet per boost) after an initial bet of $1. The NBA Play-In Tournament continues on Wednesday, giving sports fans more action to wager on. The 76ers (-1.5) host the Magic at 7:30 p..m. ET, while the Warriors (+5.5) go on the road to take on the Clippers 10 p.m. Go to Caesars Sportsbook and sign up now to bet on Wednesday's games with the promo code CBSDYW:

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Best bets for Wednesday, April 15

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without superstar center Joel Embiid as they try to get out of the play-in bracket and into the postseason on Wednesday evening. The 76ers host the Orlando Magic, who are largely intact with the return of Franz Wagner in April. The winner of this game will be the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the loser gets another opportunity at the playoffs on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. The SportsLine Projection Model sees this being a close contest as the Under on 224.5 hits in 60.4% of simulations, good for a "B" grade.

It's win or go home when the Golden State Warriors visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference play-in bracket. The Warriors got Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis back from injury but both are going to be on minutes restrictions for Wednesday's game. Kawhi Leonard, who has dealt with knee issues routinely at this time of the season, is off the injury report for L.A.. The winner of this game will take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday for the No. 8 seed in the West while the losers heads to the NBA lottery. The SportsLine model likes the Under here as well, as Under 221.5 hits in 60.3% of simulations for another "B" grade. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on Magic-76ers and Warriors-Clippers and double your winnings on 10 bets:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten pitching gems from Justin Wrobleski and Yoshinobu Yamamoto so far in their series against the New York Mets, and it'll be Shohei Ohtani's turn to deliver from the mound on Wednesday. Ohtani (1-0) gave up just one hit in his first start, but conceded four hits and one run in his second. The Mets have gone into freefall, losing their last seven games. They have failed to score more than one run in five of their last six games, and Juan Soto's absence is looming large for this lineup. Despite some low-scoring games to begin the series, the SportsLine model sees these teams combining for more than 8 runs on Wednesday in 63.3% of simulations. Bet on Mets-Dodgers and more MLB at Caesars Sportsbook by claiming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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