Sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after wagering $1 or more on Friday. The NBA Play-In Tournament wraps up with the winners of Friday's games securing the No. 8 seeds in their respective conferences, and there are also 15 games on the MLB schedule. Go to Caesars Sportsbook and sign up to bet on Friday's games with the promo code CBSDYW:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Friday, April 17

Southeast division foes battle for the No. 8 seed in the East when the Orlando Magic host the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets beat the Heat in overtime on Tuesday to advance to this game, while the Magic failed to overcome the 76ers on Wednesday and will now need to win on Friday to make the playoffs. Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not be suspended for his Flagrant 2 foul on Bam Adebayo on Tuesday. The Hornets went 3-1 against the Magic in the regular season and the SportsLine Projection Model backs Charlotte to win in 73% of simulations on Friday, good for an 'A' grade.

The Golden State Warriors used a late run to knock off the Los Angeles Clippers in Wednesday's elimination game, and they'll now play the Phoenix Suns for the No. 8 seed in the West. The Suns were unable to beat the Trail Blazers in Tuesday's play-in game, so they'll have to knock off Golden State in order to make the postseason. Even though the Warriors won three of the four meetings against Phoenix in the regular season and have Stephen Curry back, the SportsLine model has the Suns prevailing in 64% of simulations. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on the NBA Play-In Tournament and more to double your winnings on 10 bets:

The Philadelphia Phillies will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Braves in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. The Braves have won two in a row and will send Martin Perez (0-1, 3.14 ERA) to the bump while Philadelphia counters with Taijuan Walker (1-2, 7.36 ERA). The Braves win in 58% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on MLB and more at Caesars Sportsbook by claiming promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook takes responsible gaming seriously, providing users with tools like setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars also has contact information for helplines and other resources on its platforms for users requiring additional assistance.