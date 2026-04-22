Sports fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after they bet $1 or more on Wednesday. The NBA and NHL Playoffs continue with two games on the hardwood and three on the ice, while MLB has another 15-game slate. Claim the promo code CBSDYW at Caesars Sportsbook here:

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Best bets for Wednesday, April 22

The Orlando Magic secured a massive win in Game 1 over the Detroit Pistons and will try to take a 2-0 series lead back home when they meet the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed on Wednesday. The Pistons have lost 11 straight home playoff games, and they'll need to find scoring outside of Cade Cunningham to get a win over the Magic. Cunningham dropped 39 points in Game 1 but Detroit shot just 40% from the floor as a team. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Under on 218.5 in this game, as it hits in 68.5% of simulations for a "B" grade.

It looked like the Anaheim Ducks would take Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers after racking up three goals in the second period, but the two-time defending Western Conference champions scored twice in the final period to maintain home ice with a 4-3 victory. Leon Draisaitl returned and logged two assists, providing an important boost for the Oilers as they try to get back to the Stanley Cup Final. Despite the teams combining for seven goals in Game 1, the SportsLine model is backing the Under on 6.5 for Game 2. It cashes in 60.4% of simulations, getting an "A" grade. Bet on Wednesday's NBA and NHL playoff games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Will the New York Mets ever win a baseball game again? New York's losing streak hit 12 games after a defeat to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, with the Twins snapping their own four-game skid in the process. Clay Holmes (2-2, 1.96 ERA) takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday while the Twins send out Connor Prielipp for his MLB debut. The SportsLine model likes runs in this game with the Over on 8 hitting in 62.4% of simulations. It is also backing the Mets to win in 60% of simulations. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to bet on Twins-Mets and more MLB:

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