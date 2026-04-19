Sunday Night Baseball between the Phillies and Braves and Sunday presents a perfct opportunity for new sports bettors to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after wagering $1 or more. Other games of the day include the Pistons taking on the Magic and the Canadiens visiting the Lightning. According to the latest NBA odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Pistons are favored by 8.5 points at home. Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook here to claim the promo code CBSDYW:

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Best bets for Sunday, April 19

The state of Florida has represented the Eastern Conference in each of the last six Stanley Cup Finals, winning four of those titles. The Panthers, who won the Cup each of the last two years, didn't make the playoffs this year, so if that trend continues, it will be because of another deep run by the Lightning. Tampa Bay, which won the Cup in 2020 and 2021, hosts the Canadiens in Game 1 on Sunday. These Eastern Conference foes each won two games against the other this season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, likes Montreal to pull off a Game 1 upset as the Canadiens win in 50% of simulations at plus money.

The Pistons stunningly made the playoffs last year after finishing 2023-24 with the NBA's worst record. Now, they own the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after winning 60 games this year, and they get homecourt advantage in the East. Their first-round series begins in Detroit against Orlando, which beat Charlotte in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday to secure the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Each team won twice in four games against one another this regular season. The model's top play here is Under 219.5, which hits in nearly 70% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on the NHL and NBA playoffs and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Sunday Night Baseball features the two most consistent NL East teams of the decade with the Braves visiting the Phillies. Atlanta appears to be rebounding well after a sub-.500 campaign last year, while Philadelphia is off to a slower start after winning the division each of the last two years. The Braves can secure a series sweep and cement their footing atop the division with a win on Sunday. The Phillies are set to start rookie Andrew Painter (1-0, 3.77 ERA) against the Braves' Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.32 ERA) The SportsLine model has Atlanta finishing off the sweep, as they win in 55% of the simulations as plus-money underdogs, good for a 'B' grade. Bet on MLB and more at Caesars Sportsbook by claiming the promo code CBSDYW:

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