Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Mariners-Marlins, Brewers-Cardinals

The 2026 World Cup takes a break on Wednesday, but sports fans can still claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the opportunity to double their winnings on their next 10 bets once they wager $1 or more on Wednesday. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Wednesday, July 8

Don't look now but here come the Miami Marlins. They've surged of late, winning four in a row and seven of their last 10 to move within three games of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Miami will hope to keep its winning streak going on Wednesday when it sends Tyler Phillips (1-3, 3.52 ERA) to the bump against Seattle. The Mariners, who have a half-game edge on the Rangers in the AL West, counter with George Kirby (7-7, 3.81 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, sees value on Miami as the Marlins win in 50% of simulations as plus-money underdogs.

The Milwaukee Brewers have also won four in a row as they extend their lead atop the NL Central. They'll try to keep it up against the St. Louis Cardinals, who have been one of the surprising teams of the year but are still just four games above .500 as the All-Star break gets closer. Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.82 ERA) gets the call for Milwaukee while St. Louis is sending out Michael McGreevy (3-7, 3.12 ERA). Milwaukee pushes its winning streak to five games in 64% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Mariners-Marlins, Brewers-Cardinals and more using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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