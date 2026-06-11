Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Mexico-South Africa, 2026 World Cup

Sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more on Thursday. The 2026 World Cup officially gets underway with Mexico taking on South Africa, followed by South Korea facing Czechia. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Thursday, June 11

Mexico and South Africa played the opening match of the 2010 World Cup, but this time El Tri are the home side. Mexico are co-hosts with USA and Canada, but they'll play most of their games in Mexico before the later stages of the knockout round. Javier Aguirre is back in charge as Mexico's manager, and the results have been largely the same as his first two stints, though he did get the team back to the top of CONCACAF with a Gold Cup 2025 win. South Africa have gone 1-2-2 in their last five international matches but they've registered back-to-back clean sheets just before this World Cup. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer likes Over 2.5 goals for this World Cup opener.

After dropping Game 3 in double overtime, the Hurricanes made a change between the posts with Brandon Bussi and the results largely paid off. Carolina still had to battle a gritty Vegas team, but a late empty-netter sent this series back to Raleigh level at 2-2. The Golden Knights have been excellent on the road in these playoffs, but the Hurricanes have only dropped two home games all postseason. The SportsLine model thinks home ice will be a factor, as Carolina wins Game 5 in 59% of simulations. Bet on Mexico-South Africa, the 2026 World Cup and Golden Knights-Hurricanes SCF Game 5 using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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