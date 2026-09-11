Sports fans interested in college football betting can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more. Friday features the return of the Border War as Kansas hosts Missouri, and we'll also look ahead to a massive top-five matchup on Saturday between Texas and Ohio State. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a full list of the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Friday, Sept. 11

There aren't too many college football games on Friday, but we've got a big-time rivalry clash between Missouri and Kansas headlining the slate. This rivalry renewed last year for the first time since 2011, with the Tigers emerging victorious with a 42-31 win. They've now won each of the last four matchups against the Jayhawks. Kansas went 5-7 in 2025 and opened the 2026 season with a 51-3 blowout win over LIU. Missouri is coming off an 8-5 campaign and is 1-0 and ranked No. 23 overall after opening the season with a 54-14 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, is backing the underdog Jayhawks at home as they win in nearly 60% of simulations.

Looking ahead to Saturday, all eyes will be on Austin, Texas, with the Longhorns hosting the Buckeyes in a top-five clash. Texas is No. 4 in the latest AP poll, while Ohio State is No. 1, and both are among the favorites to win the national championship, per Caesars Sportsbook futures betting odds. The Buckeyes won this matchup 14-7 at home last year, kicking off an undefeated regular season. The Longhorns wound up going 9-3 and missing the College Football Playoff, so that loss proved costly. The loser of this matchup will have a very tough go of things the rest of the way as each side has a very tough conference schedule on tap. The SportsLine Projection Model has Texas winning in 56% of its simulations. Bet on Week 2 college football games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook wants to ensure that bettors are practicing responsible gaming whenever placing wagers. The sportsbook has different tools and resources available for bettors to utilize, such as wager and deposit limits, activity alerts and self-exclusion measures. Caesars Sportsbook also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7 for more assistance.