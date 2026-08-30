Sports fans can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more on any of the top games on Sunday. The Cubs will host the Reds on Sunday Night Baseball, and there are also four WNBA games and the final round of the Tour Championship, perfect for online sports betting. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Sunday, Aug. 30

The 2026 season has been one to forget for the Reds, who reached the playoffs last year. Cincinnati may finish last in the NL Central this year despite having a hot start to the year, but the Reds can play spoiler a bit on Sunday Night Baseball when they visit the Cubs. Chicago is one of baseball's best teams, but the Reds will roll out one of baseball's best pitchers in Chase Burns (14-3, 2.77 ERA). Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.78 ERA) will start for Chicago. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Cubs winning outright in 64% of its simulations.

The Wings are postseason bound, and their next test is a Sun team that has really struggled this season. Dallas is without No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd for the rest of the regular season. This is the final day of WNBA action ahead of the FIBA World Cup, as the league doesn't resume action until Sept. 17. Caesars Sportsbook lists Dallas as a 14.5-point favorite, and the points total is set at 166.5. Bet on Sunday's WNBA and MLB games at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW:

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