We've got a packed sports schedule on Friday, March 27 with MLB, NHL and NBA games all taking place. Sports fans looking to wager on these contests can use the latest Caesars promo code CBSDYW to do so, which gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after wagering $1 or more. Click here to get started at Caesars Sportsbook and double your winnings:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of the offer.

Best bets for Friday, March 27

The New York Yankees got a massive 7-0 win over the San Francisco Giants in Wednesday's opener and they'll be sending young sensation Cam Schlittler to the bump in Friday's contest. San Francisco will counter with Robbie Ray. New York superstar Aaron Judge struck out four times in the season opener and will be looking for a better showing this time. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has faith the Giants can keep this one close, as San Francisco covers the run line in 69% of simulations for a "B" grade play. Wager on Yankees-Giants and more MLB at Caesars Sportsbook using promo code CBSDYW:

The Buffalo Sabres, arguably the hottest team in the league since the Olympic break, have lost two in a row heading into Friday's showdown against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit is fighting for a playoff spot in a heated Atlantic Division which has four teams separated by a combined four points fighting for one automatic berth. Detroit goalie Cam Talbot has been ruled out for Friday's game. The Red Wings win in 44% of the model's simulations, offering value on the money line at +130. Bet on the NHL, including Red Wings vs. Sabres, at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW:

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