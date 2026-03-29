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Best bets for Sunday, March 29

The Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners face off on Sunday Night Baseball with the Guardians looking to grab a 3-1 series win to start the 2026 MLB season. Cleveland won 6-5 on Saturday and will send Slade Cecconi (7-7, 4.30 ERA last season) to the mound in Sunday's finale while Seattle will roll with Emerson Hancock (4-5, 4.90 ERA). The Mariners are slight favorites according to the latest SportsLine Guardians vs. Mariners consensus odds and they prevail in 61% of simulations.

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We will get a potential NBA Finals preview on Sunday when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the New York Knicks. The Knicks are trying to bounce back from a 114-103 loss to the Hornets on Thursday, while the Thunder bounced back from a 119-109 loss to the Celtics with a 131-113 win over the Bulls on Friday. The setback against Boston snapped Oklahoma City's 12-game winning streak and the SportsLine model actually sees value fading the Thunder in Sunday's game, with New York winning in 38% of simulations to bring value as a substantial underdog.

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