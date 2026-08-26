The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new bettors double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1. Sports betting enthusiasts have another 15-game MLB schedule to look forward to on Wednesday, including marquee battles like the Houston Astros visiting the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to the latest MLB odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Dodgers are -122 money line favorites against the Braves. The PGA's Tour Championship also tees off early on Thursday. Click here to access the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for terms and conditions of this offer before you wager at any of the best sports betting apps. You can also check out sports betting payment methods to help you get started.

Best bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

The Astros won a wild game with the Yankees on Tuesday and will now look to snag another road victory over their frequent postseason foes on Wednesday. The New York bullpen faltered in the late innings but may be called upon for heavy work with rookie Elmer Rodriguez (4.76 ERA in 17 big-league innings) projected to start for the Bronx Bombers. Peter Lambert (8-7, 3.68 ERA) will go for Houston. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Astros covering at a 67% rate. Bet on Astros vs. Yankees and more on Wednesday with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

A host of the world's best golfers will tee off early Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., to begin the PGA's Tour Championship. Wyndham Clark won last week's BMW Championship and enters the Tour Championship with +1400 odds to win at Caesars Sportsbook. Scottie Scheffler, who leads the FedEx Cup standings, is +310 to win. He's followed by Rory McIlroy (+900) and Xander Schauffele (+1100). The SportsLine Projection Model has released a full projected leaderboard for the Tour Championship. Bet on golf and more using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

Responsible gaming

Bettors of all experience levels should always practice responsible gaming when making wagers. Caesars Sportsbook offers different tools and resources to aid bettors, including self-exclusion measures, gaming limits and activity alerts. Caesars also shares contact information for responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.