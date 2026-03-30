There are eight NBA games and five NHL contests on the sports schedule for Monday, March 30, while every MLB team will also be in action with 15 games on the diamond. Those looking to wager on Monday's games should use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to do so and secure the opportunity to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after betting $1 or more on Monday. Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook now to bet on Monday's games:

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Best bets for Monday, March 30

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has two "A" grade plays for Monday's NBA slate and both come in the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia 76ers have won two in a row as they try to overtake the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks to avoid the play-in zone, while the Miami Heat have dropped their last two contests to enter Monday in ninth place in the East. The model doesn't see a lot of points here as the Under (246.5) hits in 70.9% of simulations. The Hawks, winners of eight of their last 10, will try to slow down the Boston Celtics on Monday. Boston has won three in a row and seven of its last 10 as it tries to make a late push for the top seed in the conference. The Celtics beat the Hawks in 65% of simulations.

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The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, both expected to be World Series contenders in 2026, begin a three-game series on Monday. The Yankees swept the San Francisco Giants in the opening set, while the Mariners got a split in a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians thanks to a commanding 8-0 win on Sunday. Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.99 ERA last season with Miami) gets the nod for New York while Luis Castillo (11-8, 3.54 ERA last season) goes for Seattle. The SportsLine model expects offense in this game as the Over (7.5) hits in 69.5% of simulations, receiving a "B" grade.

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