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Best bets for Sunday, April 5

Stephen Curry will make his return from a persistent knee injury on Sunday when the Golden State Warriors battle the Houston Rockets. The Warriors are set to be in the play-in bracket but with Curry returning, they could be a dangerous matchup for any contender in the postseason. The Rockets have clinched a playoff spot and are still playing for better seeding. They're hoping the addition of Kevin Durant will take them to new heights after a first-round exit at the hands of Golden State last season. The SportsLine Projection Model sees plenty of points in this one as the Over on 226.5 hits in 56.7% of simulations, good for a "B" grade. Bet on Rockets-Warriors and more NBA at Caesars Sportsbook here:

The Athletics scored 11 runs in their win over the Astros on Friday, and Houston returned the favor with an 11-0 victory in Saturday's game. Will the winning team score 11 runs again on Sunday? The Astros send Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, 1.29 ERA) to the mound while the A's counter with Jacob Lopez (0-1, 6.75 ERA). The SportsLine model sees the Under on 10 hitting in this game and it likes the A's on the run line, as Athletics +1.5 hits in 70% of simulations for an "A" grade.

Two playoff contenders in the NHL meet on the ice when the Boston Bruins visit the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are 7-3 in their last 10 games as they try to get separation in a four-way tie for the second wild card spot. Boston is currently in the top wild card spot but has a chance to catch the Buffalo Sabres for the third spot in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins win in 60% of simulations as plus-money underdogs, good for a "B" grade. Bet on Astros-Athletics, Bruins-Flyers, and more at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW:

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