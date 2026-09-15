The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the ability to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more on Tuesday's sports action. There's a pivotal AL Central matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians that headlines Tuesday's sports slate, and bettors can also look forward to what should be an entertaining Thursday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. According to the latest Bills vs. Lions odds, Buffalo is favored by 4.5 points at home. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets on Tuesday, Sept. 15

The White Sox increased their lead in the AL Central to 1.5 games on Monday with a 7-3 win. Chicago is trying to cap off an incredible comeback season after losing 100+ games each of the last three years, while Cleveland is aiming to reach the postseason for the third season in a row. Davis Martin (9-7, 4.05 ERA) starts for the Sox against lefty Foster Griffin (15-5, 3.65 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, sees value backing Chicago on the money line as the White Sox win in 48% of simulations at plus money.

Looking ahead to Thursday, the Bills head home to visit the Lions in the first NFL game of Week 2. Each side is 1-0, but both had to work hard for it. Buffalo won an exciting back-and-forth shootout in Houston while Detroit had to stop a 2-point conversion attempt in overtime to take down New Orleans. Both offenses appear to be in good form with Josh Allen tallying four total touchdowns for the Bills, while Jahmyr Gibbs had 186 total yards of offense and two rushing touchdowns in the Lions' Week 1 win. The Bills are trying to return to the playoffs after a disappointing Divisional Round loss last year, while the Lions are trying to get back after missing out on the postseason action in 2025. The SportsLine Projection Model expects points here, with Over 53.5 hitting in 57% of simulations. Bet on MLB, NFL and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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