Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for NFL preseason, Broncos-Falcons today

Friday is packed with potential sports betting opportunities, and new bettors can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for a chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1+. Sports fans can look forward to 14 MLB games, three NFL preseason exhibitions, two WNBA contests and the second round of the PGA's FedEx St. Jude Championship. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for terms and conditions of this offer before you wager at any of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Friday, Aug. 14

The NFL preseason continues on Friday with three more games, including the Denver Broncos visiting the Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos have won seven straight preseason games, while the new-look Falcons will play their first game with former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski at the helm. Denver coach Sean Payton plans to play his starters for a handful of snaps and Atlanta will do the same. The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook. Bet on Broncos-Falcons and more NFL preseason action with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The New York Yankees head north of the border to begin a series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The game will be streamed nationally on Apple TV. It's a lost season for the Jays, who are under .500 after making the World Series last year. Franchise cornerstone Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't hit a single home run at home all season. The Yankees, meanwhile, have the top wild card spot in the American League. It's a battle of former AL Cy Young winners as Gerrit Cole (6-5, 3.35 ERA) gets the ball for New York while Shane Bieber (3-2, 5.48) goes for Toronto. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Blue Jays covering at a 65% rate. Bet on baseball and more using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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