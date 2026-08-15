Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets on NFL preseason, Cowboys-Seahawks today

Sports fans interested in NFL betting can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Saturday's preseason games. This code gives new users the ability to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Saturday. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for terms and conditions of this offer before you wager at any of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Aug. 15

There are seven preseason games taking place on Saturday, with the defending champions Seattle Seahawks in action against the Dallas Cowboys. Don't expect most of the starters to play on either side in this game, but there could be an appearance from Jadarian Price and Caleb Downs. Price is expected to be Seattle's top running back this season, while Downs is hoping to transform Dallas' defense. The Cowboys will surely have a lot of work for running back Jaydon Blue, who was expected to be a contributor last year but did not see the field much behind Javonte Williams and Malik Davis. The Seahawks are 3-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook for this game, and the total sits at 38.5. Bet on Cowboys-Seahawks and more NFL preseason action with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

We could have a WNBA Finals preview on Saturday evening with the Minnesota Lynx facing the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces are the defending champions but the Lynx have the best record in the league and have already qualified for the postseason. Napheesa Collier is back, and rookie Olivia Miles has turned into an immediate star. The Lynx won 98-87 in this matchup a week ago, and have won 13 of their last 14 games overall. Vegas is 3-3 over its last six games. At Caesars, the Lynx are 2-point favorites. Bet on the WNBA and more using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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