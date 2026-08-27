The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new bettors double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1. Thursday will be an awfully busy day for sports betting with seven MLB games, two WNBA contests, the PGA's Tour Championship and four NFL preseason exhibitions. The Rams and Chargers square off at 10 p.m. ET, and the latest NFL preseason odds list the Chargers as 3.5-point favorites. College football is also just around the corner with the first games kicking off on Saturday. Click here to get started at Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for terms and conditions of this offer before you wager at any of the best sports betting apps. You can also check out sports betting payment methods to help you get started.

Best bets for Thursday, Aug. 27

The Atlanta Braves have taken the first two games of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers and can now secure a sweep on Thursday. It won't be easy, though, as the game looks like a potential pitcher's duel with Chris Sale (12-9, 2.20 ERA) going toe to toe with L.A.'s Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-7, 2.61 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting at a 69.9% rate. Bet on Braves vs. Dodgers and more on Thursday with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The latest NFL preseason game on Thursday is an all-Los Angeles affair as the Rams and Chargers meet to get more work in. Rams coach Sean McVay does not play his starters in preseason action as a rule, while Jim Harbaugh will reportedly give the Chargers' starters a handful of plays in the final tune-up. The Chargers are 3.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook. Bet on the NFL and more using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

Responsible gaming

Bettors of all experience levels should always practice responsible gaming when making wagers. Caesars Sportsbook offers different tools and resources to aid bettors, including self-exclusion measures, gaming limits and activity alerts. Caesars also shares contact information for responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.