The 2026 college football season keeps rolling on Sunday, ideal for sports fans to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more. Sunday features quality college football games like Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Lambeau Field and Ole Miss vs. Louisville. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here to wager on Sunday's college football games and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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College football best bets for Sunday, Sept. 6

Notre Dame is on a mission this season to give the College Football Playoff committee no choice but to put the Irish in the field this time. They started last season 0-2, losing to Texas A&M and eventual national runner-up Miami, and that cost the Irish a spot in the CFP. Now, quarterback CJ Carr enters the season as a top Heisman candidate, and while star running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are both now in the NFL, there are talented options ready to step in. Notre Dame should have a playoff-caliber defense again, and the Badgers come in hoping to get things right under Luke Fickell. The coach took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff once and won 11 games three times with the Bearcats but is 17-21 at Wisconsin. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Irish winning 84% of the time and covering the spread in 54% of simulations.

Another intriguing matchup is on tap when No. 9 Ole Miss starts the post-Lane Kiffin Era with a matchup against another ranked team when they face No. 24 Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Rebels went 13-2 last season, including a loss to Miami in the CFP semifinals. Kiffin took the LSU job after the final regular-season game and did not coach in the playoffs, with Pete Golding filling in on an interim basis before being hired permanently. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy are back for Ole Miss, while Louisville coach Jeff Brohm will turn to Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz at quarterback. The Cardinals also bring back their top two running backs in Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown. The SportsLine model has Ole Miss winning 73% of the time and covering as 6.5-point favorites 57% of the time.

A big rivalry game is also on the agenda Sunday when No. 17 Washington hosts Washington State in an early Apple Cup showdown. The Huskies have won 10 of the past 12 meetings. Washington State brought in Kirby Moore as head coach after the Cougars went 7-6 last season, ending it with a victory over Utah State in the Idaho Potato Bowl. The Huskies are led by Jedd Fisch, who has them eyeing a playoff spot after a 9-4 season and L.A. Bowl victory against Boise State in 2025. Moore brought in quarterback Caden Pinnick from UC Davis, while Washington QB Demond Williams is back after a transfer portal controversy. UW's defense brings back numerous key players to a unit that was disruptive and created turnovers in bunches in 2025. The Cougars are covering the spread as 23.5-point underdogs in 63% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on Clemson-LSU and more Saturday college football at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW:

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