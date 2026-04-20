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Best bets for Monday, April 20

The Denver Nuggets were able to overcome some early struggles to pull away late from the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1, thanks in large part to a 30-point effort from All-Star point guard Jamal Murray. Murray and the Nuggets will attempt to gain a 2-0 edge when they host the Timberwolves in Game 2 on Monday night. Anthony Edwards continues to be listed as questionable for Minnesota but he's expected to play, while Peyton Watson remains out for Denver. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value on the Timberwolves leveling the series, as Minnesota wins in 45% of simulations as sizable underdog.

Two Pacific Division rivals begin their first-round series on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers host the Anaheim Ducks in Game 1. The Oilers are looking to get back to the Stanley Cup Final while the Ducks hope to continue their surprising run after making the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. The SportsLine model has the Under on 6.5 goals hitting in 59.9% of simulations, good for an "A" grade. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on the NBA and NHL playoffs and double your winnings on 10 bets:

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs start a four-game set on Monday, meeting quickly again after the Cubs took two of three from Philadelphia just a few series ago. Aaron Nola (1-1, 4.03 ERA) will get the nod for the Phillies as they try to snap a five-game winning streak, while the Cubs will lean on Colin Rea (2-0, 3.63 ERA) as they go for their sixth straight win. The SportsLine model has Chicago winning in 58% of simulations, resulting in a "B" grade. Bet on Phillies-Cubs and more MLB at Caesars Sportsbook by claiming the promo code CBSDYW:

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