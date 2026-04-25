Sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after they bet $1 or more on Saturday. The NBA and NHL playoffs continue with games like Knicks vs. Hawks and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, along with 15 games on the MLB schedule. Claim the promo code CBSDYW at Caesars Sportsbook here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for all the terms and conditions of this new user offer.

Best bets for Saturday, April 25

The Minnesota Timberwolves looked out of sorts in Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets, but they have stormed past Denver in the last two contests to take a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4 on Saturday. Minnesota has been getting contributions up and down its lineup and Anthony Edwards has been powering through a lingering knee issue, but the star left Game 3 early and did not return. His status is up in the air for Saturday, as is Aaron Gordon's after he missed Game 3. The Nuggets need to win this to avoid facing elimination in Game 5, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes Minnesota to go up 3-1 in the series. The Timberwolves win in 57% of simulations as underdogs to provide great value, receiving an 'A' grade. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

The Pittsburgh Penguins are facing elimination in Game 4 against the Philadelphia Flyers after Philadelphia secured a 5-2 victory in Game 3. The Flyers have been quicker to the puck and have asserted themselves physically, taking a toll on Pittsburgh's veterans. The SportsLine model sees value backing the Penguins to stave off elimination for Game 4, winning in 58% of simulations to get a 'B' grade. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to bet on Saturday's games:

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