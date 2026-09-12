The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more. Saturday brings a massive Week 2 college football schedule featuring a top-five battle between No. 1 Ohio State and fourth-ranked Texas in Austin at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are +575 favorites to win the national title in futures betting at Caesars Sportsbook, with Texas the +700 third choice behind OSU and Notre Dame (+625). The Longhorns are favored by 1.5 points at home Saturday, and the game total is 49.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Saturday Week 2 college football

The showdown at Texas Memorial Stadium will be an early gauge for a pair of teams that have legitimate national title hopes. The Longhorns are at home and will be looking to avenge a pair of losses to OSU in 2025. The Buckeyes ousted UT from the 2024-25 College Football Playoff last January with a 28-14 victory in the semifinals, then won 14-7 to kick off last regular season in Columbus. Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Ohio State counterpart Julian Sayin both have a lot more experience this time around and could end up as Heisman contenders. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, expects this to be a defensive battle, with Under 49.5 earning a rare 'A' grade as it hits in 60.6% of its simulations.

In the late games, No. 14 USC and 20th-ranked Utah will continue to tune up for what they hope will be strong 2026 runs with what are expected to be pretty easy matchups. The Utes host Arkansas, which snapped a 10-game losing streak with a win against North Alabama in its opener, at 10:15 p.m. ET. Utah went 11-2 last season and is covering the spread as a 12.5-point favorite in 54% of the SportsLine model's simulations. The Trojans host Louisiana at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday and are favored by 30.5 points. The model has an 'A' grade on USC to cover, as it does so in 68% of simulations. The Ragin' Cajuns went 6-7 last season including the bowl game, while the Trojans 9-4 overall. USC has scored 81 points in its 2-0 start. Bet on Ohi State-Texas and college football Week 2 with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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