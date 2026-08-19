The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1. There are plenty of sports betting opportunities on Wednesday, with a full MLB schedule and two WNBA games, along with the PGA's BMW Championship teeing off early Thursday morning and NFL preseason exhibitions in the coming days. The latest MLB odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Yankees are priced at -106 on the money line in their matchup against the Orioles, which begins at 6:35 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for terms and conditions of this offer before you wager at any of the best sports betting apps. You can also check out sports betting payment methods to help you get started.

Best bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

The New York Yankees won their series opener with the Baltimore Orioles and will look to lock up a series win on Wednesday. The Orioles (61-65) are languishing in last place in the AL East while the Yankees (70-55) are in second, five games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Right-hander Will Warren (8-6, 4.42 ERA) gets the ball for New York, while veteran Chris Bassitt (4-4, 5.11) will take the hill for Baltimore. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Orioles covering at a 66% rate. Bet on Yankees vs. Orioles and more MLB action with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The Seattle Mariners would like to forget about Tuesday's game, when they suffered a 22-0 shellacking at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers. Wednesday brings a chance for redemption, and the good news for the Mariners is that Logan Gilbert (9-7, 3.28) will be starting. Milwaukee, which holds the top seed in the National League, will start trade deadline acquisition Dustin May (6-7, 4.13). The SportsLine model has the Brewers winning 61% of the time. Bet on baseball and more using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook wants to make sure its users are betting responsibly, and the sportsbook offers various tools and resources to help. These include gaming limits, timeout options and activity alerts. Caesars also provides contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.