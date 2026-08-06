Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Panthers-Cardinals Hall of Fame Game

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 on Thursday. The NFL returns, as the Panthers and Cardinals square off in Canton, Ohio, for the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game. According to the latest NFL preseason odds at Caesars Sportsbook, Carolina is favored by 1.5 points against Arizona. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Thursday, Aug. 6

Thursday isn't just the first NFL preseason game of the summer, it's the start of a new era in the desert. The Cardinals hired former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to be the team's new head coach this offseason, and Arizona is hoping its new leader has the same head coaching chops as his brother Matt, who has done an excellent job with the Packers. The Cardinals will start rookie third-rounder Carson Beck under center, but they won't be playing first-round running back Jeremiyah Love, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft. The Panthers are coming off an NFC South crown, though they won just eight games. Carolina is a slim 1.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook odds, and the total is 35.5. Check out SportsLine's expert picks for the Hall of Fame Game here. Bet on the NFL Hall of Fame Game with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The Wyndham Championship is the final event of the PGA Tour's regular season, as the FedExCup Playoffs begin next weekend. Only the top 70 players in the standings advance to the postseason event next week, so big names like Brooks Koepka, Keegan Bradley and Jason Day will need to put together strong tournaments this week at the Wyndham in order to advance to the postseason. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's Wyndham Championship picks here.

Over on the diamond, the White Sox and Red Sox wrap up a three-game series, with Boston looking for a series sweep. Chicago will start right-hander Luis Castillo (3-9, 5.06) in his first White Sox start after being traded from Seattle, while lefty Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.15 ERA) starts for the Red Sox. The SportsLine Projction Model has the White Sox covering at a 68% rate. Bet on Thursday's MLB games and the Wyhdham Championship using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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