The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1. The 2026 NFL season kicks off with a Super Bowl rematch as the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots at Lumen Field at 8:20 p.m. ET. Seattle, which won that Super Bowl matchup 29-13, is a 3.5-point betting favorite in the NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the Over/Under for total points score is 44.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Patriots vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks won their second Lombardi trophy on the strength of a defense that was the league's stingiest all last season. Seattle allowed just 17.2 points per game during the regular season, while the offense was third in the regular season at 28.4 per contest. The defense allowed an average of just 15.3 points in the three playoff games. That unit overpowered the New England offensive line in the Super Bowl, sacking quarterback Drake Maye six times. Derick Hall and Byron Murphy II each had two. The Seahawks had 47 sacks last season, tied for seventh-most in the NFL, with Murphy, Leonard Williams and Uchenna Nwosu sharing the team lead with seven. That defensive front also held opponents to 91.9 rushing yards per game, third-fewest in the NFL, and the Seahawks were sixth in total yards allowed.

The offense will continue to be led by quarterback Sam Darnold, but Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who totaled 159 yards in the Super Bowl victory, has moved on. He signed with Kansas City, and Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL, so Seattle rookie Jadarian Price, a first-round pick out of Notre Dame, will need to get up to speed quickly. Darnold threw for 4,048 yards last season, with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His top target, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, led the NFL with 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 15.1 yards per reception. Seattle went 15-5 against the spread last season, was 8-2 at home straight-up and won 10 straight games to close out last season. It went 11-9 to the Over and 7-3 O/U at home. Bet on the NFL Kickoff Game with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The story of the Patriots' AFC championship season was Maye, who threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns in his second season in New England. The 2024 third overall pick had 16 more TD passes and two fewer interceptions than his rookie output. He lost a solid receiver in Stefon Diggs, but the team traded for A.J. Brown from the Eagles and added Romeo Doubs from Green Bay. Brown had 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing two games for Philly last season, while Doubs had 724 yards and six scores for the Packers. Tight end Hunter Henry had 60 catches and scored seven times in 2025. The Patriots were sixth in the league in rushing yards (129 per game) in 2025 and third in total yardage (379.4). Running back TreVeyon Henderson totaled 1,132 yards, while Rhamondre Stevenson added 948 total yards. That duo combined to score 16 touchdowns. The Patriots went 14-7 against the spread last season, including 7-2 ATS on the road, and 12 of their 21 games went Over the projected points total.

The New England defense was in the league's top 10 against both the run and pass last season and ranked eighth in total yards allowed. The Patriots also were one of four NFL teams to yield fewer than 19 points per contest. The team will need to get more pressure on quarterbacks, but Harold Landry III (8.5 in 2025) and K'Lavon Chaisson (7.5) are capable rushers. Still, the team had 35 sacks last season, 26th in the NFL. The Pats hope for a return to health and form for linebacker and signal-caller Robert Spillane, who was slowed by a high ankle sprain in his eighth season with the team. Safety Kevin Byard was brought in and will slot right into the starting lineup after posting seven interceptions for the Bears last season.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, loves the Seahawks here, giving a B grade to Seattle both on the money line and against the spread. The Seahawks are winning in a massive 74% of simulations and covering 65% of the time. SportsLine top NFL expert R.J. White is on the Seahawks at -3 as well, as he doesn't see what has really changed that would make this outcome different from the Super Bowl. "The line for that game on a neutral field was Seahawks -5 and proved to be well short of where it should've been," White says. "The opener is now Seahawks -3 in Seattle, so why the massive adjustment?" White isn't buying it and will back the Seahawks. Bet on the NFL season opener using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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