The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more. The 2026 season begins with a Super Bowl rematch as the Seahawks host the Patriots in Seattle. The Seahawks are 3-point favorites in the latest Caesars Sportsbook NFL odds. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Sept. 9

The Seahawks are looking to kick their title defense off with a bang in front of their home crowd, while the Patriots are out for some long-awaited revenge. Super Bowl 60 was a very one-sided affair, with the Seahawks dominating en route to a 29-13 win thanks to six sacks and three takeaways. Drake Maye struggled all game long, and Seattle didn't make any mistakes on offense in the runaway victory. The Seahawks will need to figure out their run game after Kenneth Walker III left for Kansas City, and this will also be the first game for new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. The Patriots will hope that adding AJ Brown to the offense helps make things click as the former Philadelphia star is Maye's new No. 1 receiver. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Seahawks covering as 3-point favorites in more than 60% of simulations.

After Wednesday, the action moves to the other side of the world as Australia hosts the 49ers and Rams in an NFC West tilt. These rivals split their two meetings a year ago, though San Francisco had Mac Jones under center in place of an injured Brock Pudy. The Rams are the Super Bowl betting favorites in futures betting odds after adding Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie while also coaxing Aaron Donald out of retirement, though the three-time Defensive Player of the Year did not make the trip and won't play Week 1. The 49ers have the band back together after another injury-filled season, and having Nick Bosa back for a full season on defense is sure to help as well. The SportsLine model has the Rams covering as 3.5-point favorites in the majority of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 1 games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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