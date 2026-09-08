Sports fans can sign up with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets when they wager $1 or more on Tuesday. We're officially a day away from the 2026 NFL season kicking off, and the season begins with a bang as we get a rematch of last year's Super Bowl between the Patriots and Seahawks on Wednesday night. The action continues with an NFC West battle between the 49ers and Rams in Australia on Thursday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Tuesday, Sept. 8

The last time we had a meaningful NFL game, the Seahawks dominated the Patriots in Super Bowl 60, winning 29-13 to clinch their second Lombardi Trophy. These teams will kick off the season against one another in the 2026 opener, with Seattle playing host. The Seahawks return the bulk of their top players from last year's team, but they lost Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III to Kansas City in free agency and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to the Las Vegas head coaching job. Replacing Walker is rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price, while Seattle's new offensive coordinator is Brian Fleury, a longtime San Francisco assistant. The Patriots also look very similar, though Drake Maye has a new weapon on offense in AJ Brown, who replaces Stefon Diggs as the team's go-to guy in the passing game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, expects the Seahawks to win again, and they cover as 3.5-point favorites in 65% of simulations.

Australia plays host to the NFL's second game of Week 1 when the Rams and 49ers face off. Both squads are coming off successful 2025 campaigns, though each fell short of their goals. San Francisco lost to the Seahawks in Week 18, which cost them the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference. After beating Philadelphia in the first round, they were blown out 41-6 in Seattle. The Rams also fell to the Seahawks in the playoffs, losing 31-27. The 49ers look very similar to past seasons, while the Rams went all-in this offseason, trading for All-Pro defenders Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett and enticing Aaron Donald to come out of retirement after two years away. The Rams cover as 3.5-point favorites in 56% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on Patriots-Seahawks, 49ers-Rams and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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