Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Phillies-Cardinals MLB, WNBA Monday

Monday brings another busy day of sports betting, and fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for a chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1+. There are 10 MLB games and two WNBA contests on the schedule and bettors can also look forward to golf, soccer and NFL preseason games later in the week. According to the latest MLB odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Phillies are -115 money line favorites on the road against the Cardinals. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Monday, Aug. 10

The Philadelphia Phillies look to maintain their grip on the National League's final wild card spot when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. Philadelphia made a big splash by landing Luis Arraez at the trade deadline but still hasn't looked convincing. Philadelphia also suffered a blow over the weekend when reliever Caleb Kilian, who came over in the Arraez deal, suffered an apparent injury. Former top prospect Andrew Painter (1-8, 6.48 ERA) gets the ball on Monday, while St. Louis will start Hunter Dobbins (2-2, 3.60). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Cardinals covering at a 66% rate. Bet on Cardinals-Phillies with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The San Diego Padres trail the Phillies by just one game in the wild card standings, but the Dads will have their hands full to start the week with the Milwaukee Brewers, owners of the best record in baseball, coming to town. Both teams have won seven of their last 10 games. Casey Mize (3-7, 3.40) makes his second start for the Padres after being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline. Logan Henderson (6-1, 2.70) gets the ball for the Brewers. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting in 60.2% of its simulations. Bet on Monday's sports using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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