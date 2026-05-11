Sports fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more on Monday. The Detroit Pistons will try to take a 3-1 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers when the two sides meet in Game 4 on Monday as the 2026 NBA Playoffs continue, while the Colorado Avalanche attempt to go up 3-1 on the Minnesota Wild in the 2026 NHL Playoffs. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Monday, May 11

James Harden has faced a lot of criticism for his poor playoff showings over the years but he delivered some signature moments late in Game 3 to give the Cavaliers a 116-109 win. Cleveland will try to even this series up on Monday while Detroit tries to gain a 3-1 edge and set up a chance to close out the Cavs in Game 5. The SportsLine Projection Model likes both offenses to keep humming as the Over on 213.5 hits in 56.5% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Pistons vs. Cavaliers and more NBA:

The Avalanche looked unstoppable in the first two games of their second-round series against the Wild, netting 14 goals to go up 2-0. However, Minnesota was able to slow Colorado down in a 5-1 victory in Game 3 and has a chance to level this series Monday evening. The SportsLine model doesn't believe that'll happen, though, as Colorado wins in 58% of simulations. Bet on Avalanche vs. Wild and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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