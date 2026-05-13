The Colorado Avalanche can close out their second-round series against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 on Wednesday, May 13, while the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons play a pivotal Game 5 on the hardwood with that series tied at 2-2. Sports fans looking to wager on these games and more can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to do so, giving new users the opportunity to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1 or more on Wednesday. The Pistons are favored by 4.5 points at home against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Wednesday, May 13

After struggling at the end of the first two games in the series, the Cavaliers found their resolve at home to level their series with the Pistons. James Harden had big buckets late in Game 3 to quiet some of his critics, while Donovan Mitchell exploded for 39 second-half points in the Game 4 victory. The series heads back to Detroit for Game 5, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Pistons defending their home floor successfully in 72% of simulations, good for an "A" grade. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5 and more NBA:

It looked like the Wild found a formula to slow down Colorado's explosive offense in Game 3, but the Avalanche bounced back in Game 4, highlighted by a four-goal third period in the 5-2 win. The top team from the regular season returns home for Game 5 with a chance to close out the series and go to the Western Conference Final. The SportsLine model sees more value in backing Minnesota, as the Wild win in 46% of simulations as plus-money underdogs for a "B" grade. Bet on Wild vs. Avalanche Game 5 and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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