Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Portugal-Croatia, 2026 World Cup

Another three 2026 World Cup knockout matches are on tap for Thursday, and new bettors can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more. The first game gets under way at 3 p.m. ET when Lamine Yamal and Spain face Austria, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal vs. Luka Modric and Croatia at 7 p.m. ET and Algeria vs. Switzerland at 11 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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World Cup best bets for Thursday, July 2

Spain vs. Austria

Lamine Yamal gets his first taste of knockout soccer at the World Cup when Spain take on Austria. The young Barcelona star has been carefully managed thus far as he's dealt with recurring groin injuries for months now, but if Spain is going to unleash him, now is the time. The Spaniards were pre-tournament favorites in many corners, but some unconvincing showings in the group stage and a lack of minutes from Yamal and Nico Williams has some observers asking questions. Austria lack a true star but have talent to call on, including Bayern Munich's Konrad Laimer and Real Madrid's David Alaba.

Portugal vs. Croatia

The hallmark matchup of the day is Portugal vs. Croatia. Critics have taken a harsh view of Portugal's configuration around the 41-year-old Ronaldo, who doesn't seem to have the same shooting ability that made him a superstar. For all of Portugal's talent in midfield and defense, can they make a deep run with Ronaldo leading the line? Croatia will be a stern test. Modric is now 40 but can still run a game in midfield, as he showed against Ghana. SportsLine's Martin Green is backing Portugal to advance. Bet on Spain-Austria, Portugal-Croatia, and all World Cup games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: