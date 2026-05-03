Sports bettors can double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on the NBA, NHL or MLB on Sunday using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW. There are three Game 7's on Sunday, with the Raptors visiting the Cavaliers and the Pistons hosting the Magic in the NBA. In the NHL, it's Canadiens vs. Lightning. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the offer's terms and conditions.

Best bets for Sunday, May 2

After Magic vs. Pistons at 3:30 p,, ET, the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of another Eastern Conference Playoffs matchup. The Raptors took a 112-110 overtime victory on Friday to force the deciding game, and the home team has won each game in this series. That is good news for the Cavs, who got a combined 50 points from Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell Friday, but it wasn't enough. That's because Scottie Barnes (25), RJ Barrett (24) and Ja'Kobe Walter (24) combined for 73. The Cavaliers are 8.5-point favorites, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Cleveland winning 70% of the time. The model gives a 'B' grade to Over 211.5, which hits in 70.8% of its simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Saturday's NBA Game 7 and double your winnings:

The Lightning host the Canadiens in Game 7 of one of the most competitive NHL Playoffs series in recent memory. Four of the games have gone to overtime, including Game 6, which Tampa Bay won 1-0. The teams finished the regular season with the same number of points, and both are 5-3-2 in their past 10 games. Brandon Hagel has six goals in the series for Tampa Bay, and Jake Guentzel has two goals and six assists over his past 10 games. Cole Caufield, who scored 51 goals in the regular season for Montreal, has scored once, but defenseman Lane Hutson has two goals and three assists and Nick Suzuki has assisted on five goals. The SportsLine model has a rare 'A' grade on the total, with Over 5.5 goals hitting in 55.1% of its simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook using the promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings:

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