Five NBA games and nine NHL contests dominate the sports schedule on Sunday, and fans can wager on these games and more with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the opportunity to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max wager per boost) after betting $1 or more on Sunday's games. Click here to bet on Sunday's games at Caesars Sportsbook:

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Best bets for Sunday, March 22

The Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns have largely been forgotten since their recent NBA Finals appearances, but both teams have undergone slight rebuilds as they attempt to get back to the postseason. The Raptors had won three in a row, including a victory against the Suns, prior to losing to the Nuggets in their last game. The Suns are on a five-game losing streak but they're still four games ahead of the Clippers in the West standings at No. 7. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Toronto on Sunday, as the Raptors win in 60% of simulations. Bet on Raptors vs. Suns and more NBA at Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW here:

If the Pittsburgh Penguins want a shot at winning the Metropolitan Division, they'll have to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes in Sunday's matchup of the top two teams in the division. The Penguins are just 4-3-3 in their last 10 but are coming into this game off a win over the Jets in a shootout. The Hurricanes have won two in a row and have an eight-point cushion at the top of the division standings. The SportsLine Projection Model sees that changing after Sunday, as the Penguins win in 66% of simulations as plus-money underdogs to deliver an "A" grade play. Bet on Hurricanes-Penguins and more NHL at Caesars Sportsbook here:

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