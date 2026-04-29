The NBA and NHL playoffs continue on Wednesday, and sports fans looking to wager on these games and more can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after betting $1 or more. The Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers can wrap up their series with wins, while the Philadelphia Flyers will try to close out the Pittsburgh Penguins. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Wednesday, April 29

The Orlando Magic are one win away from being one of a handful of No. 8 seeds to knock off the No. 1 seed in the first round of the postseason. The Detroit Pistons have not been able to solve Orlando's defense, as they did not convert a field goal in the final five minutes of the Game 4 loss. Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane have stepped up for the Magic. Orlando won Game 1 in Detroit but the SportsLine Projection Model sees this series going back to the Sunshine State for Game 6 as the Pistons win in 84% of simulations.

Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Game 5 when the Houston Rockets try to extend their series against the Los Angeles Lakers, who might be getting Austin Reaves back as he's been listed questionable for some time now. Reaves did not play in Games 3 or 4 but could appear in this closeout contest at home. The Lakers, who were heavy underdogs at the start of this matchup, win in 68% of SportsLine simulations to wrap up the series on Wednesday night. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets when wagering on Wednesday's NBA games:

The Philadelphia Flyers have squandered two chances to send the Pittsburgh Penguins packing, and now Philadelphia must win on home ice in Game 6 to avoid going back to Pittsburgh for a do-or-die Game 7. The Penguins appear to have found their groove defensively, allowing only four goals over the last two games of the series after giving up 11 across the first three games. The SportsLine model has Pittsburgh winning in 65% of simulations. Bet on Wednesday's NHL games using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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