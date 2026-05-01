Sports fans should claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Friday's NBA and NHL playoff games in order to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) when they bet $1 or more. There are three NBA games, two NHL contests and a loaded MLB slate on the schedule for Friday, with five eliminations possible across the NBA Playoffs and NHL Playoffs. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the offer's terms and conditions.

Best bets for Friday, May 1

The Houston Rockets have won two games in a row after falling into a 3-0 deficit and they can become one of a handful of teams to level such a series in the postseason should they defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 on Friday. The Rockets are likely to remain without star Kevin Durant, but Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson have stepped up in Durant's absence. The Lakers got Austin Reaves back in Game 5 but were unable to put Houston away at home. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Over on 205.5, as it hits in 58.4% of simulations for a "B" grade. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Friday's NBA games and double your winnings:

The Montreal Canadiens lost the 2021 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning but the Habs have a chance at some revenge in 2026 when they host the Lightning in Game 6. Montreal has the 3-2 edge in what has been a tightly contested series as the last four games have finished with a 3-2 scoreline and the first three contests went to overtime. The SportsLine model has Tampa Bay forcing a Game 7 as the Lightning win in 56% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook using the promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings:

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